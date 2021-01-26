Twitter on Tuesday announced it has acquired Revue, a platform that lets people build and publish email newsletters. Twitter said the acquisition will make the social network a better home for writers and publishers, but it could also help the company expand into long-form content and paid subscriptions.
"Revue will accelerate our work to help people stay informed about their interests while giving all types of writers a way to monetize their audience – whether it's through the one they built at a publication, their website, on Twitter, or elsewhere," wrote Twitter's Kayvon Beykpour and Mike Park in a blog post on Tuesday.
Twitter said starting Tuesday it will make some additional features free for all accounts and it will lower the fee it charges for paid newsletters from 6% to 5%.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Twitter said it plans to expand the team and invest in Revue as a standalone service.
Discuss: Twitter acquires email newsletter company Revue
