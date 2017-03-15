Twitter hack fills high-profile accounts with Nazi references

Enlarge Image Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

A wide-ranging hack filled various high-profile Twitter accounts with Nazi slogans on Wednesday.

The hack sent out a tweet from each account that depicted a swastika and hashtags referring to Germany and Holland as Nazis, along with a video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan making a speech.

Erdogan has been embroiled in a diplomatic row with Germany and the Netherlands ahead of a Turkish referendum on 16 May, also mentioned in the tweet.

A broad range of Twitter accounts appear to have been affected, from the European Parliament to Unicef, from actress Sarah Shahi to Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. Media outlets Forbes Magazine, BBC North America, Die Welt and Reuters Japan were also disrupted.

The hack exploited Twitter Counter, a third-party tool that some accounts use to measure Twitter stats. The Amsterdam-based company has stated that although it accesses Twitter accounts, it doesn't store user passwords or credit card information.

Twitter responded quickly to reports of the hacks.

"We are aware of an issue affecting a number of account holders this morning. Our teams are working at pace and taking direct action on this issue. We quickly located the source which was limited to a third party app. We removed its permissions immediately," Twitter said in a statement. The company also directed users to account-security advice.