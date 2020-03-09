Twitter

Twitter and Facebook took action to discredit a clip of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, which was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino on Sunday. The clip came from a Saturday rally in Kansas City, Missouri. It showed Biden saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump" before cutting off.

The full video reveals that Biden said: "We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign so join us."

Twitter added a "manipulated media" label to Scavino's tweet, but the video can still be watched. The company confirmed to CNET that the tweet violated its "synthetic and manipulated media policy," which went into effect Thursday. President Donald Trump retweeted Scavino's post and also shared it on Twitter.

You might not be able to see the label because it's only showing up in timelines and not in the detailed view of the tweet. Twitter said it's working on a fix. The Twitter video had 5.9 million views of early Monday.

Facebook slapped a "Partly False Information" label on the video, and you can't watch it without seeing the label. Instead, the post links to fact-checking site Lead Stories, which adds context to the video.

However, Reuters reported that Facebook's label didn't come quickly enough for the Biden campaign. Before it was applied, the video had more than 1 million views. Biden's campaign manager, Greg Schultz, slammed the social network for allowing "vile lies" to spread.

Neither Facebook, the Biden campaign nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.