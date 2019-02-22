Twitter co-founder Evan Williams is stepping down from the board

Brad Barket / Getty Images

Twitter's co-founder Evan Williams is stepping down from the company's board of directors, he said Friday.

"It's been an incredible 13 years, and I'm proud of what Twitter has accomplished during my time with the company," Williams said in a statement. "I will continue rooting for the team as I focus my time on other projects."

Williams will leave at the end of the month, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. When asked to comment, a Twitter representative pointed to a tweet linking to the regulatory filing on Williams' departure.

"I'm very lucky to have served on the Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board)," Williams tweeted Friday. "It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational -- and, at times, challenging."

I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board). It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational—and, at times, challenging. — Ev Williams (@ev) February 22, 2019

Williams co-founded Twitter in 2006 with Biz Stone and Jack Dorsey. Williams served as the company's CEO after Jack Dorsey stepped down in 2008, and remained in the position until 2010. Dorsey returned as CEO in 2015.