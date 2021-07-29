Twitter closes San Francisco and New York offices amid climbing COVID-19 cases

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter is closing its San Francisco and New York offices amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

"After careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that fully vaccinated Americans resume wearing masks indoors if they live in an area with "substantial or high" transmission of COVID-19, highlighting the danger posed by the now-dominant delta variant of the coronavirus.

The move comes the same month as some Twitter employees returned to the office. The social network is the latest company to change its return-to-work policies as cases rise, along with concerns over the delta variant. On Wednesday, Google said it would require vaccinations for for on-campus work, and delayed its mandatory return to the office until October. Apple also reportedly said it would postpone its return date by a month, and Bloomberg reported that masks will be required inside Apple stores.