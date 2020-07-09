Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $3M to guaranteed income programs

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Thursday promised to donate $3 million to a collation of mayors advocating for a federal guaranteed income. Dorsey's donation will help a network of mayors in 15 cities battle the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is one tool to close the wealth and income gap, level systemic race and gender inequalities and create economic security for families," Dorsey said on Twitter.

The entire network is so appreciative of this support. Together, we can make the American economy work for everyone. https://t.co/y017BagU4i — Mayors for a Guaranteed Income (@mayorsforagi) July 9, 2020

Tech companies have taken a high profile in COVID-19 relief efforts. Apple has doubled its donations to China's fight against the outbreak and Samsung is providing funding and medical supplies as well as donating its phones to quarantined patients, among several other efforts.

Dorsey announced in April that he'll move $1 billion of his Square equity to fund relief for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. After the pandemic passes, he added, the money will fund girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.

Dorsey has also committed $1 million to Masks For The People, an effort to deliver face masks, hand sanitizer and testing kits to the "incarcerated, formerly incarcerated, violence interrupters, elderly in our community, and most vulnerable black and brown loved ones in urban and rural communities."