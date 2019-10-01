TweetDeck experiencing widespread issues

Outage Report

TweetDeck was experiencing widespread performance issues Tuesday evening, with many users complaining that the Twitter dashboard was inaccessible.

The issue appears to have begun around 6 p.m. PT, according to Outage Report, which indicated it received more than 1,300 complaints about the service in roughly half an hour. The outage map showed complaints originating from locations around the globe, but the bulk of outages appeared to be concentrated on the US East Coast and in Europe.

Many users complained of being redirected to Twitter's main web page or seeing a page layout that was "out of whack."

Twitter said it was aware of the issues and was investigating.

Originally published at 6:43 p.m. PT

Updated at 7:55 p.m. with Twitter comment.