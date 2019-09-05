Getty Images

Despite law enforcement agencies being repeatedly criticized over unauthorized surveillance of random civilians, more than half of US adults surveyed by Pew Research Center said they trust law enforcement to use facial recognition technology responsibly. Even more people said it's acceptable for police to use facial recognition in public spaces. Those most likely to express trust were older, white Republicans, Pew said in a June study released Thursday.

Facial recognition technology has come under fire from state and local governments, with new bans on the technology emerging in California cities. The US House of Representatives has also pushed back on government use of the technology. But 56% of the total 4,272 surveyed adults told Pew they trust law enforcement "somewhat" with the technology, and 17% trust the agencies "a great deal."

"Roughly six in 10 whites trust law enforcement agencies to use facial recognition tools, but that share falls to 43% among blacks (an 18 percentage point difference)," the report says. "Comparable gaps in trust exist between 18- to 29-year-olds and those aged 65 and older, as well as between Democrats (including political independents who lean toward the Democratic Party) and Republicans and Republican leaners."

Similar trends were seen among respondents who were asked whether it's acceptable for law enforcement to use facial recognition technology in public spaces. 64% of whites said it was acceptable, compared with 47% of blacks and 55% of Hispanics. More Republicans than Democrats said it was acceptable. Less than half of 18- to-29-year-olds said it was acceptable.

One thing unified the respondents: They all trusted technology and advertising companies even less than police.