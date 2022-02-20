Trump's Truth Social Debuts in Apple's App Store

Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social became available for download in Apple's App Store on Sunday night but some users are having trouble creating an account.

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

People who download the app reported seeing error messages when they tried entering a birthdate and phone number to create an account. "Something went wrong. Please try again," the message read.

Others reported they were placed on a waitlist after signing up. "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," read the message, which included a waitlist number. People who preordered Truth Social had the app automatically downloaded to their iPhones.

The app's release underscores Trump's plans to return to social media after being booted from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube last year. The companies made the rare move to bar Trump, who was president at the time, from its platforms because of concerns that his remarks could spark violence following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots.

Truth Social, which looks similar to Twitter, is also another example of an alternative social media app like Parler, Gettr and Rumble that conservatives are flocking to because of censorship concerns. Facebook and Twitter have long denied that they intentionally suppress conservative content. The companies have rules against hate speech and inciting violence but users don't always agree with how they interpret these policies.

The Trump Media and Technology Group first announced it was launching Truth Social in October as part of an effort "to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican Congressman, told Fox News on Sunday the app would roll out this week to more people in the Apple App's store. The company has a goal of making the app fully operational by the end of March at the least within the US, he told Fox News.

On Feb. 15, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. posted what he said was the former president's first post on Truth Social. "Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!," the post read. About 500 people have reportedly started using an early version of Truth Social, Reuters reported last week.

TMTG didn't respond to questions about the app's launch.