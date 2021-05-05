Trump will remain suspended from Facebook, Instagram for now

James Martin/CNET

Former President Donald Trump won't regain access to his Facebook and Instagram accounts for now, which the world's largest social network suspended in January following the deadly US Capitol Hill riot.

In its most high-profile case, an oversight board tasked with reviewing Facebook's toughest content decisions said Wednesday the social media giant should keep Trump's suspension in place but that the company should review how long he should remain barred from the platform. Trump was suspended because of concerns his online remarks could incite violence after the deadly Capitol Hill riot.

"It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension," the board said in its decision. "The Board insists that Facebook review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform."

Politicians, advocacy groups and others have been watching the case closely. The decision highlights the balance social networks try to strike between mitigating harm, such as potential violence, and encouraging free expression. The case was also seen as a test of the independence of the oversight board, which was formed and funded by Facebook, but operates separately from the social network.

Other social media sites, including Google-owned YouTube and Snapchat, have also taken action against Trump. Twitter, the former president's favored way to communicate with his fans, barred him permanently.

Trump has 35 million followers on Facebook and 24 million on Instagram.

Moderating political speech

Facebook and other social networks had been under pressure for years to crack down on Trump's accounts for spreading misinformation, inciting violence and other rule violations. While Facebook typically has a hands-off approach to political speech, politicians aren't exempted from its policies against inciting violence.

In one of its most controversial decisions, Facebook came under fire including from its own employees for not removing a post from Trump in the aftermath of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man from Minnesota. In the post, Trump said "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," a phrase with racist origins dating back to the civil rights era.

Twitter hid a Trump tweet with the phrase behind a public interest notice for violating its rules against glorifying violence. Facebook, however, determined the post didn't violate its rules and read it as a "warning against state action" because it referenced the National Guard.

Social media companies typically avoid censoring political speech but have also repeatedly faced allegations it's biased against conservatives, which they deny. That changed after the Capitol Hill riots, prompting Facebook to take the unprecedented step of booting Trump from its platform indefinitely out of concerns that his remarks could potentially provoke violence.

Before the riot, Trump told his supporters they needed to "fight like hell" and stated, "we're going to the Capitol." Facebook removed two posts from Trump that reiterated the baseless claims the 2020 election results were fraudulent though he also told his supporters to go home. Trump lost the election to Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden. The company said Trump's posts violated its rules against "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations" before barring the US president at the time from posting on Facebook and Instagram.