Trump threatens veto of defense bill unless Congress nixes Section 230

Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to veto a major annual defense bill if Congress didn't strike down a federal law that that shields social media companies like Facebook and Twitter from lawsuits over the content their users post.

Trump issued the ultimatum against Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act in a series of tweets Tuesday evening that represent the latest escalation in the president's perceived notion that the Silicon Valley powerhouses are working to censor conservatives.

"Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to 'Big Tech' (the only companies in America that have it - corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity," Trump tweeted.

If "very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)," Trump wrote in a tweet thread, "I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk."

The threat comes as lawmakers are days away from finalizing the $740.5 billion annual authorization bill, which helps determine troop levels and new weapons systems, among other national defense decision.

Section 230 is a decades-old law that protects online publishers from liability for content generated by users. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill have railed against the law, agreeing it must be changed.

Calls for change come amid Republicans railing against the companies and their CEOs, claiming they are biased against conservative views while giving liberal politicians a pass. Democrats, meanwhile, argue that Section 230 shield prevents social media companies from doing more to moderate their platforms and take down or limit content, such as hate speech and disinformation about COVID-19 and the elections.

The ultimatum comes as Trump still refuses to admit publicly that he has lost to former Vice President Joe Biden. Social media posts from the sitting president have falsely claimed the election was stolen. And Trump has continued to tweet and retweet items that contain disputed information, prompting Twitter to slap warning labels on those posts. Additionally, baseless claims of election fraud from a variety of sources have also appeared on Twitter, as well as YouTube and Facebook.