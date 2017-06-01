Win McNamee / Getty Images

Silicon Valley's tech giants tried to stop President Donald Trump from pulling the US out of the Paris Accord. It didn't work.

Despite multiple pleas from Apple, Facebook, Google and Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk -- who threatened to leave the president's economic forum -- Trump decided to drop out of the climate agreement.

The US joined the Paris Accord in 2015, agreeing to fight global warming and pollution by reducing carbon emissions in up to 200 nations. Scientists anticipate that climate change could push the Earth into dangerous temperatures much sooner if the US retreats from the pledge -- considering how much energy the nation burns.

"In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris Accord or an entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States," Trump said from the White House's Rose Garden on Thursday.

Tech giants urged Trump to remain in the agreement, including Silicon Valley magnates in the president's inner circle.

In February, Musk argued he needed to stay on Trump's economic forum to help influence the president.

Yet Trump has ignored Musk's pleas. On Wednesday, Musk said he did "all I can to advise" the president and threatened to leave Trump's council if the US left the Paris agreement. After the announcement, Musk made good on his promise.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook personally called the White House to urge Trump to stay in the agreement, according to Bloomberg. Apple wasn't available to comment on the report.

CEOs from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, HP and Intel also asked Trump to stay in the agreement. They argued that innovating clean technology would create more jobs in the US, while protecting the country from climate change's devastating effects in the future.

"US business is best served by a stable and practical framework facilitating an effective and balanced global response," reads the letter. "The Paris Agreement provides such a framework."

You can see their full letter here.

Trump said the Paris Accord hurts the US economy, kills jobs and puts burdens on taxpayers. He cited stifling growth in the coal, paper and cement industries as American jobs hurt by the global pact.

"The Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States," Trump said. "I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, who has been vocal on social media about opposing the decision to leave the accord, tweeted that his city will continue to follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement.

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

The climate deal was formed under former President Barack Obama, who on Thursday sided with tech leaders and the innovation that green technology has spurred.

"The Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale," Obama said in a statement after Trump's decision.

Following Trump's decision, tech leaders are speaking out against the exit, pointing out the catastrophic consequences the departure will have on the environment.

Amazon released a statement Thursday, saying it would still abide by the Paris climate agreement's rules.

"We believe that robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation and job growth," the retail giant said.

Jeff Immelt, the CEO of General Electric, tweeted that he was disappointed with Trump's decision to leave the Paris agreement. "Climate change is real. Industry must now lead and not depend on government," Immelt said.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted that he was "deeply disappointed" with the president's decision and said his company would double its efforts to flight climate change.

Deeply disappointed by President's decision to withdraw from ParisAgreement. We will double our efforts to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/cmCLf9CoVY — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) June 1, 2017

Al Gore, the former vice president who brought global warming to the forefront of the public debate, criticized the decision on Thursday, calling it "reckless and indefensible."

My statement on Today’s Decision by the Trump Administration to Withdraw from the Paris Agreement: https://t.co/eDEFv5b1nS pic.twitter.com/SzHJU3D0Mr — Al Gore (@algore) June 1, 2017

Microsoft's president and chief legal officer Brad Smith said the company had been actively working to convince the Trump administration not to leave the Paris Agreement. Microsoft had multiple meetings with senior officials in the State Department and the White House over the climate change accord, Smith said.

The tech giant said it will continue to follow the agreement's guidelines for sustainability.

"We are disappointed with today's decision by the White House to withdraw the United States from the landmark, globally supported Paris Agreement on climate change," Smith said.

The withdrawal will take four years to completely exit, and concludes in November 2020, when Trump is up for re-election.

