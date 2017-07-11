JOE RAEDLE/AFP/Getty Images

The federal government is hitting pause on a rule that would make it easier for immigrants looking to come to the US to start a new business.

The Trump administration said it would delay, and potentially kill, the "International Entrepreneur Rule." The Department of Homeland Security announced the delay on Monday, saying it would take comments from the public to potentially rescind the rule. An official announcement by the Trump administration would come Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

It's the latest move by the Trump administration to introduce new hurdles to immigration. The influx of foreign entrepreneurs has been critical to Silicon Valley and the tech start-up culture throughout the US. A majority of the tech CEOs have plead their cases to the Trump administration of the need to keep immigration open in order to tap into new ideas and perspectives.

The White House wasn't immediately available to respond to comment.