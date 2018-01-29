CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Politics

Trump looks to make a nationalized 5G network (The 3:59, Ep. 346)

We look into the president's idea of creating a wireless network run by the government. Plus: Apple's potential production woes for the iPhone X and who's this Accessible Olli?

New Health and Human Services Secretary Sworn In At The White House

The Trump administration is reportedly interested in nationalizing a portion of the United States' 5G networks.

 Pool / Getty Images

On Monday's podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Trump looks to make a nationalized 5G network (The 3:59, Ep. 346)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | TuneIn | Stitcher | Amazon Echo

Next Article: Trump team mulls nationalized 5G network to counter China