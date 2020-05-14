Trump extends executive order targeting Huawei for another year

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Huawei will be unable to do business with Google until at least May 2021, after President Donald Trump extended his May 2019 executive order barring US firms from buying telecommunications equipment made companies deemed to be national security risks, as previously reported by Reuters.

The US has long alleged that Huawei, a maker of phones and networking equipment, maintains a tight relationship with the Chinese government, creating fear that its equipment could be used to spy on other countries and companies. The Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei after Trump's order effectively banned the company from US communications networks.

Read more: A breakdown of the Huawei ban saga so far

The department is also expected to once again extend a temporary license that lets American companies work with Huawei, Reuters noted.

Neither the White House, the Commerce Department nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.