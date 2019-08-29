Trump establishes the US Space Command

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has formally established the United States Space Command as part of the military. SpaceCom will be the 11th combatant command, Trump said Thursday, with space now being treated as an independent region to be overseen. Space is central to "America's national security and defense," the president said.

US Space Command was first announced in December last year, with Vice President Mike Pence at the time saying it would "oversee all our military activities in space."

On Thursday, Trump said SpaceCom will "boldly deter aggression," and will be followed very soon by the establishment of Space Force as the sixth branch as the US armed forces.

"It's a big deal," Trump said Thursday. "SpaceCom will defend America's vital interests in space, the next war-fighting domain."

Calling space the "ultimate high ground," Trump cited defending against tech that can target American satellites, as well as detecting and stopping missile launches.

SpaceCom will be led by General John W. Raymond.