Trump campaign website defaced in apparent hack

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump's campaign website was defaced in an apparent hack on Tuesday, the campaign said. Screenshots shared on social media showed the site's About page was replaced with messages that included claims that "most internal and secret conversations strictly classified information" was exposed, "proving that trump-gov is involved in the origin of the corona virus."

The apparent hackers went on to say that DonaldJTrump.com had been "seized" and that "the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump," the updated site read. "it is time to allow the world to know truth."

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh said in a statement the campaign is working with law enforcement to determine the source of what it characterized as an attack but denied sensitive data was ever at risk.

"There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site," Murtaugh said in a statement.

The defaced page also included what appeared to be a scam to steal crpypotocurrency.

In July, hackers hijacked dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts including former US President Barack Obama and Microsoft founder Bill Gates to peddle a bitcoin scam. Three people have been charged for their alleged roles in the scam, which netted more than $100,000, the Justice Department said.

The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.