Trump administration bans government from doing business with Huawei

VCG

The Trump administration on Wednesday released an interim rule that bans government agencies from doing business with Huawei. The ban was mandated by Congress last year as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The rule, which is set to go into effect on Aug. 13, prohibits federal purchases of telecommunication and video surveillance equipment from five Chinese companies, including Huawei and ZTE. The administration reportedly has another year to comply with an additional restriction that bans the government from "contracting with any company that uses products or services from Huawei or the other banned companies," according to The Wall Street Journal.

Huawei said the news wasn't unexpected and that it would continue to challenge the constitutionally of the ban.

"The NDAA law and its implementing provisions will do nothing to ensure the protection of US telecom networks and systems and rather is trade barrier based on country-of-origin, invoking punitive action without any evidence of wrong doing," the company said in an emailed statement. "Ultimately, it will be rural citizens across the US that will be most negatively impacted as the networks they use for digital connectivity rely on Huawei."

ZTE didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The NDAA restrictions are separate from the US Department of Commerce putting Huawei on a trade blacklist, following an executive order from President Donald Trump in May. Huawei has been a target of the US lawmakers over concerns about its coziness with the Chinese government and fears its equipment could be used to spy on other countries and companies. Huawei has repeatedly said those fears are unfounded.