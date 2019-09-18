No dice: Truck spills more than 200,000 gaming dice onto highway

Science & Society Picture Librar

It wasn't the luckiest dice roll ever, but it may have been the biggest. On Friday, a truck carrying three pallets of dice to Atlanta gaming company Trivium Studios took a turn too sharply, and spilled the dice all over Interstate 75.

Approximately 216,000 individual Chessex six-sided dice spilled out, the company noted on a YouTube video showing the spill.

"Well, if you ever wondered what $10,000 worth of dice, strewn across an exit off of I-75 looks like, here it is," a man says in the video.

According to Kotaku, Trivium Studios is an Atlanta-based tabletop and video game company, and the dice were meant for a tabletop game to be launched in 2020. A representative for the game company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dice that spilled are the traditional six-sided dice, not the polyhedral dice often used in Dungeons & Dragons and other role-playing games. There were so many dice spilled that they had to be literally shoveled up into giant buckets, with help from the Atlanta Highway Emergency Response Operators and local police.

"So, what did we roll?" the game company asked in its YouTube posting. "Based on the probability that most two-dice rolls average out to 7, we statistically rolled around a 756,000! And the last dice picked up was a 6 (as seen in the video)."

Viewers of the YouTube video had fun with the spill. "Driver rolled a 1 on dexterity," snarked one commenter.