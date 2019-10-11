Tropical Storm Melissa's phallic shape has jokes on the rise

Hurricanes Irma and Matthew creeped out some on social media because of satellite images that resembled sinister skulls. Subtropical Storm Melissa has a different notable shape.

A subtropical storm is a hybrid of tropical and non-tropical storms, and on Friday, the National Hurricane Center warned that "Melissa continues to cause coastal flooding along portions of the mid-Atlantic coast and southeastern New England."

But it's the shape Melissa took in images shared by the National Hurricane Center that's inspired some not-so-family-friendly jokes on social media.

Here are the 11 am EDT Key #Messages regarding Subtropical Storm Melissa. Latest information: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/U84Ezt1Py7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 11, 2019

Yes, it looks a little phallic, and social media users noticed. "Is a 14 year-old boy in charge of drawing these storm maps?!" wrote one Twitter user.

Wrote another, "Mother Nature doesn't screw around. Except when she does."

Is a 14 year-old boy in charge of drawing these storm maps?! #Melissa pic.twitter.com/jLOynvuBra — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 11, 2019

Mother Nature doesnt screw around. Except when she does. — Chris #ThereIsNoBottom 🌊 (@Chris6375Again) October 11, 2019

Attention anyone who has or will ever make a dick joke! Mother nature’s got you beat #Melissa pic.twitter.com/YsRrl2BJA9 — Ryan Cartwright (@rcart25) October 11, 2019

I’m 45 on Sunday and I’m not ashamed to say I laughed. — Quid ProQuo (@michhastings) October 11, 2019

Are you kidding me with this colorful penis.. on #ComingOutDay — Crazy Candy Girl (@Crazygirlcandie) October 11, 2019

More than one person made a throwback joke referencing President Trump's controversial insistence that Alabama was in danger from Hurricane Dorian, and the Sharpie-altered map that followed.

"Trump is doing all weather maps now?" wrote one Twitter user.

Watch for the Trump sharpie to enhance this. — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) October 11, 2019

I'm gonna regret this. pic.twitter.com/nzXHalP5Ka — The Mighty Peculia will have your brain. 🍬 (@pillowofsociety) October 11, 2019

Trump is doing all weather maps now? — CheekyMaru 🖤🌻🐝✨ (@AJDMaru) October 11, 2019

Hope someone will be good enough to alert Alabama about #Melissa!! pic.twitter.com/Bp6HDHW87r — Danielle Garofalo (@DMGarofalo) October 11, 2019

Some saw other shapes in the storm, including avocados and pot bowls.

It’s an avocado!!! — Melissa Calleros (@Melissa_002) October 11, 2019

People are saying #Melissa looks like a penis. Not me, my first thought was it looks like a pot bowl! #LegalizePot pic.twitter.com/3H47y8e4nI — Angela Melini (@angelamelini) October 11, 2019

Also, it wasn't exactly a good day for women named Melissa.

"Oh crap, why is my name trending?" wrote one. "A minute later: Oh good, it's just a tropical storm that's mostly offshore. Another minute later: Oh, but it has a rather unfortunate shape."

Me logging into Twitter: Oh crap, why is my name trending? A minute later: Oh good, it’s just a tropical storm that’s mostly offshore. Another minute later: Oh, but it has a rather unfortunate shape 🤦‍♀️. #Melissa pic.twitter.com/kZzj2SiFhz — Melissa Ballard Auen (@melissamballard) October 11, 2019

I went through the same emotional loop too! LOL#Melissa — Melissa Sawmiller (@simsybee) October 11, 2019

Unfortunate shape?



Not sure, but it DOES have your name written all over it. — Don (@DonnJuann301) October 11, 2019

Yike - exactly - but hey - happy Friday to all the Melissas! — Melissa Upchurch, PMP, CPIM (@meljhawk) October 11, 2019

Hang in there, Melissa army. Subtropical storm Melissa is expected to weaken over the next few days. Once your somewhat-risque-looking storm has passed, Nestor, Olga and Pablo are next up on the name list for Atlantic storms.