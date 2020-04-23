Travis Scott event in Fortnite: How to watch it again and find the Giant Astro Heads

Epic Games

Fortnite events aren't only for players to check out new content from developer Epic Games. The popular battle royale game has also played host to multiple premieres and collaborations, from a never-before-seen clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to the first episode of Chance the Rapper's reboot of Punk'd on Quibi.

On Thursday, Travis Scott debuted his new music in an event called the Astronomical experience in Fortnite. Scott used the game to create the psychedelic event inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, which is the rapper's nickname and the name of his record label.

If you missed it, don't worry, there's another show coming.

When did Travis Scott's Astronomical start?

The show started at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 23. The event lasted approximately 10 minutes and consisted of a giant Travis Scott rapping as players bounced, flew and swam in an event that could rival playing Fortnite on mushrooms.

The show also had hints to previous Fortnite season-ending events and even featured a shot of the original map of the island.

A low-res version of the Chapter 1 map was in the event.



Image from @OMGitsAliA pic.twitter.com/9VXO1IxnuU — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 23, 2020

I missed the show, now what?

To experience the Astronomical experience for yourself, Epic Games will repeat the event on Saturday, April 25, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Is there any Travis Scott loot?

Yes. Players who attend the Astronomical event will receive the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two new loading screens.

The rapper will be part of Fortnite's Icon Series that lets players purchase Travis Scott skins and other cosmetics in the game's item shop on Tuesday.

Scott tweeted an image of his in-game skin on Monday.

TOOK IT STRAIGHT FROM OUTSIDE STRAIGHT TO THE COUCH CACTUS JACK FOR FORTNITE https://t.co/igthHpDLM2 pic.twitter.com/237EIy6FwJ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 20, 2020

Epic added the Travis Scott skin and the Astronomical Bundle to the Fortnite Item shop on Thursday before the event started. The skin alone is 1,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $15, and the bundle is 3,500 V-Bucks, or approximately $35, and comes with the skin, the Astro Jack outfit, Astroworld back bling and Cactus Jack back bling.

This right here is astronomical 🤯



Grab the Travis Scott Outfit and its T-3500 Style in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/gBhbcNJ3Vj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 23, 2020

Starting on Tuesday, there will be a set of Astronomical challenges for players to complete. Rewards include a new Travis Scott spray and emote. Players will have until Sunday to complete these challenges.

Bounce off different Giant Astro Heads

There are five giant, golden Travis Scott heads all around Sweaty Sands, where the concert will take place. To find the Astro Heads, check the map below on where to go.

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands

Just to the north of Sweaty Sands is a large island. That's where the stage is for the Travis Scott event. Stop by when you're on the hunt for the Giant Astro Heads.

Dance for 10s on the dance floor at The Yacht

The Yacht is one of the new areas added to Fortnite this season. The fancy big boat has some loot as well as a dance floor, so stop by.