Toss A Coin to Your Witcher: Here's where to hear the song from Netflix's hit series

For those building their New Year's Eve playlist who want to give it a fantasy vibe, adding the hit song from Netflix's The Witcher, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher, might be just the song to end 2019 with. The track is currently unavailable on popular music services such as iTunes and Spotify, but there are still ways to listen to the catchy tune.

Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is currently available on the SoundCloud account of show composers Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli. The duo also uploaded two other songs from the show: Geralt of Rivia and The Song of the White Wolf.

Netflix has yet to release the soundtrack for The Witcher, according to Belosova via her Instagram account.

"We have the soundtrack ready to go and can't wait to get it out," she said in an Instagram post Friday. "However, there's no ETA at the moment since it is up to Netflix whether or not to make it happen."

SoundCloud user Kyle Reclaim gave a little spice to the catchy song by releasing a remix to Toss a Coin to Your Witcher on Monday. It has already been listened to more than 33,000 times since its release.

The song -- performed by Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier the bard in the series -- is a retelling of Geralt's feats from episode 2 of The Witcher when the two first met. The books the show is based on are considered to be stories of Geralt's adventures as described by Jaskier, hence his many appearances throughout the tales.