Looking for the top toys for boys and girls? It's not easy to always stay on top of the toys that kids are currently obsessing over — like, is slime still in fashion? It can be even harder to find the perfect gift that is not only unique and cute, but will also be entertaining and fun for hours. Luckily, after much research, CNET has determined which toys and gifts will be flying off the store shelves in 2020. These top toys will be sure to impress kids in every age group, from toddlers to tweens.

Interactive animals, action figures, superheroes and the indelible madness that is a slime kit are still in demand this year, and LOL Surprise dolls and iconic brands like Playmobil and Lego remain top picks for cool toys. Fun, new tech toys like Osmo, Lumies and #Snapstar are must-haves for lots of kids. Star Wars is always a force to be reckoned with. And if it's action and adventure they're after, we have the latest scooter and some retro roller skates to choose from.

Whether you're shopping for a birthday or for another special occasion, check out our list of the most popular and best toys to buy in 2020, and let us help you find the perfect gift for that special kiddo in your life. We have lots of great ideas and deals for you!

Amazon If you've got a little one who loves unboxing toys and collecting little LOL Surprise dolls (which were the biggest toys of 2017), this is the ultimate treasure chest for them. The Amazing Surprise is a huge box that includes 14 exclusive dolls and over 70 unboxing surprises. Among the bounty are two fashion store play sets, two OMG fashion dolls, three LOL Surprise dolls, three boys, four pets and two Lils dolls. Plus all the teeny tiny accessories and clothes needed to annoy parents for the rest of the year. But it's almost certainly worth it for an unboxing of Surprise toys this massive. Best for ages 6 to 10.

Amazon This toy is on the pricier side, but it'll knock the socks off your little Caped Crusader. The Transforming Batmobile goes from car to upright "Battle Mode" with the touch of a button and the remote control also drives the vehicle (it even spins!). The clincher? There's a projectile launcher.

Walmart Frozen 2 has reinvigorated a love for all things snow queen! Which means this amazing Playmobil Crystal Palace is a surefire win. The royal family included in this set lives in a glittery, "gem"-filled palace that includes a cave with working lights (AAA batteries required). They even have interchangeable outfits, which change depending on the temperature. We love the detail in Playmobil sets, and this one is truly something special. Best for ages 4 to 10.

Amazon Juno My Baby Elephant is pure fun. Best for ages 3 and up, this interactive toy can respond to kids with sound and movement, and learn tricks like "eating" and throwing her peanut. This fun toy for girls or boys also plays with a little mouse friend (included). Batteries not included.

Walmart A transforming jet for superhero dogs? Yes please! Add this one to your toy list. Four-year-olds will love the coolest new "Paw Patrol" vehicle. The animated series now has Mighty Pups, wherein the beloved doggies have super powers. The Jet Command Center has all the high-end features (working lights! A launcher!), and comes with a mini jet and a Ryder figure, which shoot out of the Mighty Jet for maximum action.

Amazon Any color this little odd-looking stuffed animal touches, it can mimic by glowing. Lumies also react to colors using over 100 different sounds and phrases, and they can create different kinds of music as a response to, say, a green rug or purple bedspread (as if your child isn't taking this to bed with her). Use the styling tool to create fabulously colorful hairdos to go with the sparkly unicorn horn on this plush toy.

Walmart Legos are perfect for encouraging pretend play and fine motor skills. And the new Lego space shuttle building kit is one of the coolest toys around. Space-loving kids can build a research shuttle and a Mars rover. Solar panels? Check. Heli drone? It's here too. Grappling arm to retrieve geodes? Obviously. The set also includes two astronaut minifigures who will boldly complete your kid's mini missions to space.

Amazon A Cry Babies Interactive Baby Doll is the ultimate interactive toy, and she's pretty popular thanks to her big eyes and adorable outfits. When you take Kristal's pacifier out of her mouth, she starts making real baby sounds, but sometimes she can get "sick." Kiddos can help her feel better by giving her "medicine" and lots of cuddles! The doll cries watery tears and her skin glows red. Use the glowing thermometer to measure Kristal's fever. Additional accessories include a syringe, which you can use to care for this doll until she's all better. AA batteries are included. Best for ages 3 and up.

Sarah Tew/CNET This uber-popular game system from Nintendo is the fastest-selling home console in history. It's easy to see why: The Switch is both a home system and a handheld unit. There's a dock that connects to your TV at home, allowing for multiplayer gaming. Then you can take the tablet out of the dock and on the go! You can even share the controller and flip the stand to play with others while out and about. So much versatility in one unit. And fans will want to check out the Switch Lite, the smaller and more affordable ($199) handheld version that drops the TV-out support. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Amazon The coolest thing about Little Tikes' new kitchen is that it grows with your toddler. This collaboration with Tasty (the creators of yummy-looking recipe videos) starts out wide and low, but as your little one gets older, you can make the countertop higher. Other cool features include a phone holder so your budding Insta chefs can snap their creations (or watch cooking videos).

Amazon This interactive baby dragon from the makers of Hatchimals is a must for fans of the Dreamworks animated franchise How to Train Your Dragon. Baby Toothless is ready to make his debut right out of the box, as batteries are included. Kids will love watching their tiny Toothless poke his way out of the egg. And once he's out, the fun continues with "training." When he's tired out, put the little guy back into his egg base.

Target Barbie and Cabbage Patch are so last century. Glamour gals will covet this red carpet setup for the #Snapstar doll Echo. The play set includes everything needed to make Echo's red carpet debut a snap. After her entrance, use the green screen and the free #Snapstar Studio app to create cool images. Best for ages 4 and up.

Amazon This electric scooter is pricey, but it's also pretty rad, making it a top pick. The Razer Power A2 has an electric motor that kicks in once you start scooting -- kids can get up to 10 mph on this bad boy. And with a weight limit of 143 pounds, some adults can take it for a spin too. The lightweight scooter can fold up for easy transport, and acceleration happens with the push of a button; the throttle control is right there on the (adjustable) handle bar. Charge it up and your child can use the motor for up to 40 minutes before it needs a recharge. This is one seriously fun gift.

Amazon Kids who collect tiny Hatchimals figurines will go nuts for this Mega Secret Surprise Egg. For good reason: There are more than 40 surprises inside this 9-inch purple egg, including 10 CollEGGtibles characters and a Pixie doll. Other fun treasures include lip gloss and stickers. The mystery is so enticing! Ideal for ages 5 to 7.

Walmart A classic with a tech twist, the new Movin' Lips version of Mr. Potato Head will inspire giggles in kids ages 3 and up. Use more than 10 pieces to put your toy together, then watch Mr. Potato Head sing over 40 phrases and songs. Then of course, you can rearrange his face and do it again. We have to admit, he's pretty entertaining!

American Girl American Girl's 2020 Girl of the Year is Joss Kendrick, an intrepid surfer girl who's not afraid of new challenges. Kids can read all about this new character's life in her first book (included with the doll). Best for ages 8 and up, the 18-inch doll has a soft cloth body and movable vinyl limbs. She comes with a zip-up hoodie, a pink swimsuit, a carrying case for her hearing aid, and more. Joss makes a great addition to any AG fan's collection. These are special (if pricey) dolls.

Amazon Educational toys are the best toys. This cool new tech toy turns your iPad into a learning game for kids. They can manipulate the play pieces in problem-solving skills and games, making screen time educational. We love that Wi-Fi isn't necessary to play, and you can track your children's progress through an app. There's an Amazon Fire version available as well. Osmo is something parents and kids will both love.

Amazon This is one of the best toys for girls and boys who love smashing things up in the kitchen. Treat those soon-to-be chefs to the new Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Popcorn Party set. Kids ages 3 and up can crank out squishy popcorn and fill the included buckets during playtime. Plus there are molds for making candy and cookie treats. Six cans of Play-Doh are included, plus the "popper" and lots of accessories.

Target Fans are saying this is Hasbro's best Beyblade set ever, thanks to cool new designs. And your kid is likely to agree! If you haven't seen Beyblades, they're futuristic-looking spinning top toys that "battle" each other. The new Beyblade Burst Turbo set features a new battleground (ahem, "Beystadium") and six coveted tops, plus two launchers. For added virtual fun, you can scan the tops with the game's app and challenge friends online. There's even a bracket notepad included for battling pals in real life.

Amazon Roller skates are in again! Circle Society makes the coolest skate styles, and they've got two new pairs from YouTube pop star JoJo Siwa, including this neon dream. We love that these skates can adjust from sizes 12 to 3, making them a good pick and a solid investment that'll last for years. Just push a button to adjust the sizing. Circle Society skates are durable and can be used indoors or out.

Walmart YouTube star Ryan of Ryan's World doesn't just have a ton of followers, he also has his own toy line. The Super Surprise Safe includes over 30 little trinkets that kids can unbox. Use the key to open the safe and then smash, decode, push and open to get to the treasure (spoiler alert: it's figurines, stickers and slime). Perfect for developing motor skills and hand eye coordination. Best for ages 3 and up.

Walmart Kids will love the modern design of the Bianca high-rise dollhouse. KidKraft's latest dollhouse has four stories, but a small footprint, making it a great space-saver. We love that dolls can take the elevator to the bottom floor to check out urban amenities like a coffee shop and yoga studio. Twenty-six accessories are included, and this dollhouse is best for ages 3 and up.

