Top Gun: Maverick trailer shows Tom Cruise still feels need for speed

The actor is heading back into the danger zone in the sequel to 1986's Top Gun.

Now playing: Watch this: Top Gun: Maverick trailer debuts at Comic-Con 2019
2:12

Paramount Pictures dropped a trailer for Top Gun: Maverick at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. The film is a sequel to the 1986 smash Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise as a crack fighter pilot with a need for speed. 

In the trailer, a Cruise weathered by more than three decades of service, is confronted about the fact that he can't get a promotion and refuses to retire. "You should be at least a two-star admiral by now. Yet here you are, captain," a uniformed and authoritative-looking Ed Harris tells him. "Why is that?"

We see a series of shots of Cruise flying through terrain from snowy mountains to barren land to open water as dramatic music plays. Apparently he still likes the danger zone. 

Top Gun: Maverick is slated for a summer 2020 release and also stars Val KilmerDanny RamirezJennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm

Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski is directing the sequel. 

