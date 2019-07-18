Paramount Pictures dropped a trailer for Top Gun: Maverick at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday. The film is a sequel to the 1986 smash Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise as a crack fighter pilot with a need for speed.
In the trailer, a Cruise weathered by more than three decades of service, is confronted about the fact that he can't get a promotion and refuses to retire. "You should be at least a two-star admiral by now. Yet here you are, captain," a uniformed and authoritative-looking Ed Harris tells him. "Why is that?"
We see a series of shots of Cruise flying through terrain from snowy mountains to barren land to open water as dramatic music plays. Apparently he still likes the danger zone.
Top Gun: Maverick is slated for a summer 2020 release and also stars Val Kilmer, Danny Ramirez, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.
Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski is directing the sequel.
Discuss: Top Gun: Maverick trailer shows Tom Cruise still feels need for speed
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.