Top Gear's James May has... a cooking show?

Amazon

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. The audio is about a minute or two long.

I'm always a fan of experimental television. This time, Amazon Prime has a new instructional show. Instead of relying on an expert in the field, the host is learning with us. In James May: Oh Cook, watch as May tries to figure out the kitchen. As someone who is not a great cook, I look forward to this.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: HBO Max announced that The Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunion will run on Nov. 19. Who doesn't want more Will Smith? Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

James May and Jason Vorhees Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream for November 2020

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)