Tom Holland gave us our first look at his version of Nathan Drake from the movie adaptation of the Uncharted game series in a Thursday Instagram post, and it seems like he's shifted from Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man to Indiana Jones-style adventurer pretty smoothly. The movie is due out July 16, 2021.

"It's nice to meet you, I'm Nate. #uncharted" he wrote with the pic.

You probably remember Nate being older and more buff in the four Uncharted games he starred in, but the movie -- which is being directed by Ruben Fleisher of Venom and Zombieland fame -- is an origin story, so the fresh-faced Holland makes sense in the role. Also, he's beloved enough that people will brave a video game adaptation to see him.

