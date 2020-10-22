CNET también está disponible en español.

Tom Holland's Nathan Drake from Uncharted movie revealed in Instagram pic

The actor gave us our first look at his version of the video game hero on Thursday.

Naughty Dog

Tom Holland gave us our first look at his version of Nathan Drake from the movie adaptation of the Uncharted game series in a Thursday Instagram post, and it seems like he's shifted from Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man to Indiana Jones-style adventurer pretty smoothly. The movie is due out July 16, 2021.

"It's nice to meet you, I'm Nate. #uncharted" he wrote with the pic. 

It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted

You probably remember Nate being older and more buff in the four Uncharted games he starred in, but the movie -- which is being directed by Ruben Fleisher of Venom and Zombieland fame -- is an origin story, so the fresh-faced Holland makes sense in the role. Also, he's beloved enough that people will brave a video game adaptation to see him.  

