Tom Holland's dad joins Marvel fans calling on Sony to 'save Spider-Man'

Spider-Man is caught in a tangled web -- and now his dad is having a say.

On Tuesday, Sony announced that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who's won much praise for the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would no longer be involved with Sony's upcoming Spider-Man movies, which star Tom Holland.

Sony owns the film rights to Spider-Man, even though he's a Marvel Comics character, and has appeared in the two latest Avengers films, made by Marvel Studios.

The financial details are tangled and still in flux, but fans didn't need much to start freaking out. Spider-Man's a beloved character, and Holland's gawky teen version of the role has settled in nicely with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Holland hasn't said anything publicly, his father jumped into the fray on Wednesday. Dominic Holland, a British comedian, author and broadcaster, tweeted, "Save Spider-Man," with a link to his own blog.

In the post, Holland's dad writes that he's been getting plenty of phone calls from media representatives wanting him to speak about how the "Spider-Man/Sony/Marvel love-in has ended." But when he offers to come on and speak about his books and comedy instead of the Spidey fuss, the media interest fades.

"To conclude, I know nothing about the impasse between Sony and Marvel," Holland writes. "I have no inside track on such issues. But whatever is decided by the big suits at these big Hollywood studios -- my hunch is that the show will continue. Too much at stake and too many dollars riding on it -- and besides, everyone wants the same thing; namely, Spider-Man on large screens keeping people safe and entertained. And with Tom in the suit, for the time being at least."

Holland's son may not have said anything about the news, but Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, weighed in on Tuesday night.

"Hey Sony Pictures, we want Spider-Man back to Stan Lee and Marvel please, thank you," the actor tweeted. In just two hours, his message was retweeted more than 16,000 times and liked more than 38,000 times.

Fans responded to Hawkeye taking aim at the issue.

Me when the hawkeye defended Spidey: pic.twitter.com/7rh3OmaQdq — lex (@winterevanstan) August 21, 2019

Seems like it’s one of those moments pic.twitter.com/yKRRYtFRWq — Bern (@StarScr3am9) August 21, 2019

how about sony gives us peter back and takes you instead 🥰 — 𝒅𝒖𝒂 (@msmarvcl) August 21, 2019

Other fans also had things to say.

"I'm sorry, I'm trying to imagine the third Spidey film with it completely ignoring the MCU, and just pretending that Spider-Man was never a part of Marvel," wrote one Twitter user.

i’m sorry i’m trying to imagine the 3rd spidey film with it completely ignoring the mcu and just pretending that spider-man was never a part of marvel like,,, make it make sense lmfao pic.twitter.com/06orZkUWns — claire is boycotting sony (@RUEBENNETTT) August 20, 2019

sony trying to write another tom holland spider-man movie without mcu references pic.twitter.com/di9apGbfus — josie met jake (fan acc) (@mihsterio) August 20, 2019

Y’know what? Fuck it. Do Italian Spider-Man, Sony. DO IT YOU COWARDS. pic.twitter.com/Lp3M5m0E2h — Johnny Killoran (@metroville) August 20, 2019

mood after hearing spidey is no longer part of the mcu #spiderman pic.twitter.com/wBDMFiz24v — c (@ccav13_) August 20, 2019

Sony is making a critical error here. An MCU-less Spidey brings us back to an Andrew Garfield-style IP ouroboros. They thinks Venom and Morbius can replace the MCU? Typical. pic.twitter.com/Mj0YSJSJR9 — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) August 20, 2019

What it felt like hearing the news that Spider-Man is out of the MCU pic.twitter.com/3LC0QVryRy — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) August 20, 2019

Some even used the same video clip.

Sony: We’re going to put Spider-Man in Venom 2



MCU Stans: pic.twitter.com/wWpd7DyCXQ — Dequan Seely🔜D23Expo (@dequan_seely) August 20, 2019

"Can't wait to see Spider-Man interact with the X-Men and F4 on screen"



Sony:pic.twitter.com/EyfJdooOoN — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) August 20, 2019

Holland's Spider-Man and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man developed a sweet relationship (uh, spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead). And Spider-Man seemed primed to step into Iron Man's gigantic metal boots as a real leader. But if Spider-Man's no longer going to cross over into the MCU, will that "next Iron Man" label just be dismissed as drunk talk?

They're gonna have to change his entire character fr the roots since they stupidly made him be entirely revolved around Tony Stark. How has Sony even survived this long is astonishing pic.twitter.com/jHMTkvFgyT — ⚔️ 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖓 ⚔️ (@Qualixious) August 20, 2019

Tony Stark: *dies and chooses Spidey to be a new leader*



Fans: hell fuckin yeah!!!!



Sony: takes Spidey out of the MCU



Fans: pic.twitter.com/VG3r9mWdoX — Lil' Noodle. (@kespeee) August 20, 2019

Sony taking back their Spiderman before the MCU fully turns him from Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man into Iron Man Jnr?



You love to see it pic.twitter.com/C8e8jZwzWl — 10 (@TheTrebler) August 20, 2019

Not only do I lose Tony Stark in the MCU but now I lose Spidey too. pic.twitter.com/niJQ0oOtIy — Chris Ferrell (@TheChrisFerrell) August 20, 2019

And should Sony reboot the Spidey series, fans do NOT think they can sit through another death of Peter Parker's beloved Uncle Ben. "So does this mean we have to watch Uncle Ben die for a fourth time?" asked one Twitter user.

So does this mean we have to watch Uncle Ben die for a 4th time? — JoSniffy (@JoSniffy) August 20, 2019

With great power comes great responsibility and 35 mins of him regretting not saving him then aunt may telling him he’s always been her hero — ZILLA (@Temzclipstar) August 20, 2019

Hopefully they’ll launch a multiverse and we can see Uncle Ben die 5-6 times in one movie — Ian Pryor (@EN_Pryor) August 21, 2019

sony on their way to kill the third uncle ben pic.twitter.com/AisRu1Qocs — lei🐰 s/h (@gukstarlight) August 20, 2019

But not everyone thought that a Sony-Marvel divorce was planet-crushing bad news.

Gosh. If only there was ANY possible way to keep enjoying stories with Spider-Man interacting with the rest of the Marvel Universe.



Any way at all... — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) August 20, 2019

It’s a smart HIGH LEVEL business play by Sony. Iron Man is dead & Phase 4 = 😴... Spider-Verse & Venom were giant hits without any weakness showing, & didn’t use Feige. Disney MCU needs Spidey more than he needs them 😬 Sony & Marvel's Spider-Man https://t.co/jCnBgBkXvI pic.twitter.com/lyjd6mNRQE — Andy Signore (@andysignore) August 20, 2019

The MCU never captured the soul of Spiderman nor did they want to. The pathos was gone, the motivation was gone. As you said, they made him Iron Man Jr. and a goofy clown (and not in the real Spiderman quip kind of way.) — Jeffrey Riley (@Writeronfire4) August 20, 2019

All this blind fanboy rage. It's basic numbers, and Sony made the right decision. Sony would make a higher profit from a $700 million grossing film on their own, than a $1.1 billion grossing film, splitting the profits 50/50 with Disney. — David Crabtree 🇺🇸 (@DavidWCrabtree) August 20, 2019

When you get to see a Spidey vs Venom movie, but Spuderman is no longer in the MCU pic.twitter.com/hOgWXkA1YW — Broncos revival Szn (@Garrettnunn3) August 21, 2019

Marvel Comics and the MCU are entirely different things and people are connected to them in different ways. I'm a fan of both, but people are attached to the MCU depictions of the characters and now we won't see how Spider-Man might have developed in that world. That sucks. — Ross Wildish (@RossWildish) August 20, 2019

Haven't had time to weigh in on SPIDEY yet but one thing that sticks out is the possibility of getting R-rated films in that universe including VENOM 2 now that there is no Disney connection. Sony had considered a R-rated VENOM but passed in fear cross-over chances would be hurt — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) August 20, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home recently became Sony Pictures' highest-grossing film of all time.

Originally published Aug. 20, 5:38 p.m. PT.

Update, 10:22 p.m.: Adds tweet from Jeremy Renner and fan reactions.

Update, Aug. 21, 5:33 p.m.: Adds info about Tom Holland's father, Uncle Ben reactions.