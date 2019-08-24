Tom Holland at D23: 'I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man'

When Spider-Man goes onward, we don't know if he'll be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And spider-star Tom Holland didn't say much of anything about the dispute between Disney and Sony while standing on stage during Walt Disney Studios' D23 announcements.

Last week news broke that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would no longer have a hand in producing the Spider-Man series with Sony, leading many to believe this was the end of Spidey -- or at least the end of Spider-Man in the MCU.

But after the panel, while speaking to EW and People, Holland opened up a bit more, saying "Basically, we've made five great movies." He elaborated:

"It's been five amazing years. I've had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I'm going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It's going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we'll find new ways to make it even cooler."

Feige chimed in, telling EW, "It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we'd be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I'll always be thankful for that."

Tom Holland as he leaves the stage: “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but thank you from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3000.” #Marvel #Spidey #Pixar #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/3qOMuhXMph — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

Holland was onstage at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, alongside Chris Pratt and Julia-Louis Dreyfus to promote their new Pixar movie, Onward. Pratt and Holland play fantasy beings in the real world who set out on a magical quest in their van. The film's release date is 2020.

Pixar also announced the star-studded cast of Soul, a jazz-infused animated flick that asks big questions about what makes a soul. Daveed Diggs, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey lend their voices, with music from Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Even if Holland couldn't talk about Spider-Man's future, Marvel Studios continued to deliver on even more MCU news. After the unveil of three new shows for Disney Plus (She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight) on Friday, there were still surprises to come.

