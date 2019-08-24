Tom Holland avoids Spider-Man Sony controversy at Disney D23 event

Pixar

When Spider-Man goes onward, we don't know if he'll be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And spider-star Tom Holland isn't saying anything about the dispute between Disney and Sony, even when standing on stage at a Disney event.

"It's been a crazy week," the actor said, "but I want you to know that I'm grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3,000!"

Holland took to the stage at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, alongside Chris Pratt and Julia-Louis Dreyfus to promote their new Pixar movie, Onward. Pratt and Holland play fantasy beings in the real world who set out on a magical quest in their van. The film's release date is 2020.

Now, #PixarOnward. It looks so silly and fun: mermaids, wizards, ogres, gnomes, and more coexisting in the modern world.

Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are Ian and Barley Lightfoot, and they’re going on a quest #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/aUFciPt6Yt — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

Pixar also announced the star-studded cast of Soul, a jazz-infused animated flick that asks big questions about what makes a soul. Daveed Diggs, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey lend their voices, with music from Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Even if Holland couldn't talk about Spider-Man's future, Marvel Studios continued to deliver on even more MCU news. After the unveil of three new shows for Disney Plus (She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight) on Friday, there were still surprises to come.

The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Be sure to check out coverage from sister sites GameSpot, TV Guide and ComicBook.com.