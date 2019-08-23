Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunite amid Spider-Man split reports

Sony and Marvel might be wrangling about Spider-Man's future, but the stars playing Spider-Man and Iron Man, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr., aren't letting it slow down their friendship.

On Thursday, Holland shared four Instagram photos with the caption, "We did it, Mr Stark!" (Use the arrow on the right of the first photo to see the rest.) The first three show the two actors enjoying what appears to be an outdoor hike. The fourth photo features Downey holding a Spider-Man action figure while Holland hoists an Iron Man figure.

In the middle of this week's Spider-Man drama, the photos struck a chord with fans, earning more than 10 million likes in less than one day. Even co-star Mark Ruffalo responded with three sad-faced emoji. And actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's pal Ned, apparently wants in on the next get-together. "Thanks for telling me," he commented on the image.

The photo was a sunny spot in a stormy week. Sony Entertainment owns movie rights to Spider-Man and announced on Tuesday that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige won't have a role in the next live-action Spider-Man movie, shocking many fans who'd become accustomed to the Sony-Marvel sharing of Spidey.

Though players like Stan Lee's daughter, Jeremy "Hawkeye" Renner and even Holland's own father have remarked on the issue, Holland and Downey haven't made any official comment.