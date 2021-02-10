Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady looked like he was feeling pretty super indeed on Wednesday celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory in Sunday's big game. Tampa Bay Times sports reporter Joey Knight shared a brief video of Brady sporting a huge smile, but looking a bit unsteady on his feet. Twitter users viewed the clip more than 12 million times in three hours.

"I guess his sea legs aren't what they used to be..." Knight wrote when sharing the video.

Brady speaks

Brady himself responded to the video within an hour, tweeting, "Nothing to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila."

Readers enjoyed the response, with one saying, "Tom Brady: as good at Twitter as he is football."

Meme machine MVP



Brady being who he is -- an inevitable hall of fame athlete who normally follows an excruciatingly careful diet -- the jokes wrote themselves. Naturally, one person had to compare Brady's stagger with the confused walk of singer The Weeknd during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Completed pass

This being Florida, and not Brady's former team's state, snowy Massachusetts, the February weather allowed for shirtless players and a boat cruise on the Hillsborough River. At one point, Brady even threw the Lombardi Trophy to teammate and fellow former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski, who was on another boat. Brady's MVP arm came through, and the Super Bowl trophy didn't go for a swim.

"Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat," marveled SportsCenter.

"If someone is going to throw something important and I get to chose who throws it and who receives it. I would feel pretty safe with these two," said one Twitter user.

Brady's no stranger to being memed or going viral. Sadly, the Super Bowl being in Florida this year meant viewers didn't get a return appearance of the quarterback's gigantic coat.