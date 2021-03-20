Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger outage Tesla EVs restricted for Chinese military iOS 15 rumors Stimulus check update Best live TV streaming service March Madness 2021

Tokyo Summer Olympics bars overseas spectators

COVID is to blame, say the organizers. Ticket holders will get their money back.

A man in a COVID mask walks by a Tokyo Olympics logo
Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images
The Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo won't be open to spectators traveling from outside Japan, the organizers said Saturday, citing safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Overseas residents who bought tickets from the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee will get their money back, the group said.

"We are currently working on specific plans to share support remotely from around the world and help bring people together in ways suited to our current times," Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko said in a statement. "Even if you are no longer able to come to Japan this summer, we hope very much that you will continue to support the Tokyo 2020 Games."

Originally set to take place from July 24 till Aug. 9, 2020, the Olympics were pushed back a year and rescheduled for July 23 till Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympics were also delayed and are now set to run from Aug. 24 till Sept. 5, 2021.

