Tokyo Summer Olympics bars overseas spectators

Behrouz Mehri/Getty Images

The Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo won't be open to spectators traveling from outside Japan, the organizers said Saturday, citing safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Overseas residents who bought tickets from the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee will get their money back, the group said.

"We are currently working on specific plans to share support remotely from around the world and help bring people together in ways suited to our current times," Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko said in a statement. "Even if you are no longer able to come to Japan this summer, we hope very much that you will continue to support the Tokyo 2020 Games."

Originally set to take place from July 24 till Aug. 9, 2020, the Olympics were pushed back a year and rescheduled for July 23 till Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympics were also delayed and are now set to run from Aug. 24 till Sept. 5, 2021.

