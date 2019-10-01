Tinder's apocalyptic TV show will affect your actual Tinder profile

Tinder

Yep. Tinder has a TV show, and now that TV show has a trailer.

As you might recall, there were reports earlier in September that Tinder was toying with the idea of doing television. Now, it's a reality.

The series, called Swipe Night, is a first-person, interactive apocalyptic adventure. Users dictate the story by making key choices. The twist? The choices made in Swipe Night impact who you match with in the show. Not only that, but these choices will be added to your actual Tinder profile -- in real life -- letting potential matches know what they're in for if you chose to brave the end of the world together.

The series is directed by 23-year-old Karena Evans (2019 BET Award winner, "Video Director of the Year," Drake's go-to music video director) and written by Nicole Delaney (Big Mouth) and Brandon Zuck (Five Points). Angela Wong Carbone, Jordan Christian Hearn and Shea Gabor play a group of friends making their way through the end of the world.

If you're a bit confused, befuddled or even discombobulated by the concept of an interactive apocalyptic dating show, it's likely this wasn't made for you. Half of Tinder's user base is aged between 18-25. Swipe Night was created for a generation of young adults whose love language is content.

"Dating is all about connection and conversation, and Swipe Night felt like a way to take that to the next level. Our hope is that it will encourage new, organic conversations based on a shared content experience," said Ravi Mehta, Tinder's Chief Product Officer.

Swipe Night will be coming to a Tinder app near you in four short episodes every Sunday in October, starting October 6 at 6 p.m. local time.