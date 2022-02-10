Tinder introduces 'virtual blind date' feature

Tinder

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Tinder has introduced a new virtual blind-date feature that matches members before allowing them to see each other's profiles.

The couple will only be able to view each other's pictures and details if they both decide to match after chatting.

"Blind Date gives the daters of today a low-pressure way to put their personality first and find a match they truly vibe with," the company said in a release on Thursday.



Members answer a short series of icebreakers and are paired with someone based on common responses. They'll then enter a timed chat, not knowing any details about the other person except for their answers to multiple-choice prompts -- like how many times its OK to wear a shirt before putting it in the laundry.

When their time is up, the pair can "like" each other's profiles -- which will then unlock -- or move on to another match.

Getty Images

"There's something really special about letting conversation introduce someone's personality, without the preconceptions that can be made from photos," Kyle Miller, Tinder's vice president of product innovation, said in the statement.

According to Tinder, members who used the Blind Date feature in early testing made 40% more matches than those using another Fast Chat feature with profiles visible.



The results show "a willingness among daters to interact -- and ultimately match -- with someone they may have overlooked in another setting," according to the release.

Despite the pandemic, Tinder says engagement among young people has shot up on the app: Members of Gen Z (born between late 1990s and early 2010s) sent nearly 20% more messages in Feb. 2021 than Feb. 2020, and their conversations were 32% longer.

Now available in the app's Explore section, Blind Date is the latest addition to Tinder's "Fast Chat" features -- which include Hot Takes, Vibes, Swipe Night and Music Mode and are designed to fuel connections faster with prompts, quizzes and games.

Blind Date is available now in the US and will roll out the feature globally in the coming weeks.



