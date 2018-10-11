Tim Cook: Apple will donate to Hurricane Michael relief

Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images

Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida Wednesday and the damage is already piling up. Luckily, one of the world's most valuable tech companies is donating to help the victims.

On Wednesday night, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that the company will donate to recovery and relief efforts for Hurricane Michael.

Apple is standing with our friends and neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, and will be donating to recovery and relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 11, 2018

Cook also tweeted that the Florida Gulf Coast holds a special place in his heart because he grew up there, but this isn't the first time Apple has donated to hurricane relief -- or even the first time this year. Just last month Apple donated $1 million to the Red Cross in response to Hurricane Florence. In 2017 it donated $5 million to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, in addition to accepting donations through iTunes.

Other companies like Esmark, Humana and JCPenney have also donated to help Hurricane Michael relief efforts.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.