TikTok, WeChat downloads will be barred from US starting Sunday

Angela Lang/CNET

ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat social networking apps will be barred from US app stores starting Sunday, the Trump administration said Friday, capping weeks of speculation and efforts by US and Chinese authorities to come to an agreement that would allow the apps to continue operating.

"Today's actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party," US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement. "At the President's direction, we have taken significant action to combat China's malicious collection of American citizens' personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations."

The actions mean TikTok and WeChat won't be available to download from places like Apple's App Store and the Google Play store starting Sunday. People who already have the apps won't be able to download updates after that point. While WeChat will largely stop working in the US after Sunday, TikTok will continue to work until Nov. 12 -- giving the company a window to potentially reach a deal to keep operating in the US.

TikTok's future in the US has been in limbo since early this summer after Trump targeted the app over concerns its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could be forced to give data about American users to the Chinese government. ByteDance says it keeps user data in the US with a backup in Singapore. The company has said it wouldn't give data to the Chinese government if asked.

Trump also signed an executive order on Aug. 6 banning US transactions on WeChat, calling the messaging app owned by Chinese giant Tencent a "significant" threat to national security.

In a press briefing on Friday, senior Commerce Department officials declined to provide any examples of TikTok or WeChat being used to spy on Americans, or cases where the companies gave data on US citizens to the Chinese government.

Officials pointed at how TikTok's Chinese counterpart Douyin and WeChat have been used for government surveillance, and argued that it would be done in the US.

"Whether we have any evidence, domestically, of these particular apps taking data is missing the point," a senior Commerce official said. "We know what they're using these apps for overseas, we know what the Chinese government's intent is here in the United States."

The president has called for ByteDance to sell TikTok or risk being banned in the US. The administration is reviewing a deal between Oracle and ByteDance that would make the US company the "trusted technology provider" in the US for TikTok and is designed to address national security concerns.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft's TikTok bid rejected, PS5 digital showcase...

Ross on Friday said the threats posed by WeChat and TikTok are similar but not identical, adding that they both represent "unacceptable risks to our national security." He said the prohibitions announced on Friday will protect US users by eliminating access to the apps and significantly reducing their functionality.

Starting Sunday, the Commerce Department is prohibiting "any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the US" as well as "any provision of services through the WeChat mobile application for the purpose of transferring funds or processing payments within the US."

Additional prohibitions will kick in on Sunday for WeChat and on Nov. 12 for TikTok, including prohibiting "internet hosting services enabling the functioning or optimization" of the apps and prohibiting using the mobile apps' "constituent code, functions, or services in the functioning of software or services developed and/or accessible within the US," according to the Commerce Department.

That means that the services will not be able to host data or use servers in the US to make the apps run smoothly for American users, for example.

Third-party services that have the same functionality as WeChat but under a different name will also not be allowed, the Commerce Department said.

That same service cut-off won't happen until November for TikTok because of the Trump administration's executive order on August 14, which gives 90 days for Bytedance to sell TikTok to an American company. The Commerce Department said it could have taken more actions against TikTok, but didn't want to disrupt ongoing negotiations between the company and interested buyers.

The lack of updates for TikTok over the next two months raises a security concern, since its millions of users in the US will no longer be able to get security patches. TikTok has patched multiple security vulnerabilities discovered on its app in the last year.

The Commerce Department defended its actions and said that the apps were not secured to begin with because of their alleged connections to the Chinese government.

"The argument that we're eroding security because we're not allowing an untrusted entity to push so-called security updates to apps which are already untrusted on its face kind of falls flat," a Commerce official said. "These apps need to stop being used in the United States and to the extent that we can stop them from getting used, we are taking that action through these prohibitions."

ByteDance, Tencent and the Chinese Embassy in Washington didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Apple and Google also didn't respond to requests for comment.