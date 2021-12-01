Thursday's date, 12-02-2021, is an 8-digit palindrome

Getty Images

If you love patterns and palindromes, December 2021 is your month and Thursday is your day.

The month offers nine consecutive five-digit palindromes, starting right away on Wednesday, aka, 12-1-21. The fun with numbers continues on with 12-2-21, 12-3-21, 12-4-21, 12-5-21, 12-6-21, 12-7-21, 12-8-21 and 12-9-21. But it's Thursday -- Dec. 2, 2021 -- that stands out, because it can double as an eight-digit palindrome. When you write out the entire year, you get 12-02-2021. Or read it backward, where it becomes ... 12-02-2021.

It's appropriate that the last month of 2021 is chock full of palindromes, because the year started off with plenty of them too.

January 2021 kicked off 10 consecutive palindrome dates in five-digit format, beginning with 1-20-21, which was the first palindrome-number presidential inauguration day in American history. As I wrote in January, there won't be another palindrome Inauguration Day until the year 3021. I, for one, won't be around. Stage a seance and tell me how it goes.

After January, there were still 12 more palindrome dates to come in 2021. But Tuesday is extra-special due to its eight digit status of 12-02-2021.

Want another reason to celebrate Thursday? It's singer Britney Spears' 40th birthday. Spears was born on Dec. 2, 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, and raised in Kentwood, Louisiana. Her forties look to be an especially good decade for the singer, as her controversial conservatorship ended in November after 13 years.