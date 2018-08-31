Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

A new drone-retrieval system could make it easier for Army units to collect their drones after a mission.

The Talon, a device made by Target Arm, is designed to sit on the back of a moving vehicle and catch drones of all sizes. The prototype was presented at an industry day Thursday at the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to ArmyTimes.

Talon can launch and recover drones at air speeds of up to 60 miles an hour.

Army officials were reportedly impressed by the prototype. Don Sando, deputy to the MCoE commanding general, told ArmyTimes it was a "simple but elegant" way to bring back drones. It's critical that drones remain mobile so they won't be tracked by the enemy, Army officials reportedly said. The Talon makes that possible.

The Army is looking to integrate more robot technologies, from 3-armed super-soldiers to tiny drones that support squad-level surveillance.

The Army didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.