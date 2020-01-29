This titanium iPhone was inspired by Tesla's Cybertruck

Caviar

If you've been wishing Tesla's Cybertruck were pocket-size, you might be keen to know luxury iPhone maker Caviar is introducing the Cyberphone. The device is an iPhone 11 Pro encased in a titanium body, the design of which is inspired by the Cybertruck, according to a YouTube video posted Tuesday.

"In the device, one can trace the deliberate geometry of lines, simplicity of forms and versatility of materials," the Caviar website says.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether this is an official tie-in (though it seems unlikely). Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019 with a demo that resulted in some unintended shattered glass. The electric vehicle's stainless steel body and unique, angled design have inspired a variety of responses.

Caviar's phone version also folds into a stand. Only 99 will be made, and the company is taking preorders.

Aside from the Cyberphone, Caviar has also made an iPhone 11 case that boasts a gold and diamond nativity scene and costs $129,000 (£98,000, AU$188,000). Or if religious imagery on the back of your phone isn't your style, there's the Grand Complications Skeleton for the iPhone XS, which looks like the inside of a very expensive watch. The price on that starts at $6,490 (£4,990, AU$9,100).

Originally published Jan. 29 9:30 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:38 a.m.: Adds information on other Caviar cases.