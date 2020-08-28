MECO

Like to camp? Always fumbling for a flashlight during power failures? Putting together a go-bag because you're freaked out about hurricanes and wild fires? I've got you.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Vadiv Brands via Amazon has the with promo code CYF3UOLR. It normally sells for $13.98, though in the past it's been as low as $5.85.

Running off a rechargeable battery, the light draws power in two ways: its solar panel and its hand-crank. According to MECO, 6 minutes with the latter will yield a full hour of light. But if you leave it under the sun or even an artificial light source, it should draw enough power to stay charged until you need it.

Meanwhile, there's a built-in carabiner for easy clipping to a bag, backpack, belt loop or the like. And if all that isn't enough, how about the 4.5-star average from over 1,200 buyers? To me this is a no-brainer, everyone-should-have-one product -- especially at this price.

