This is how we might finally replace passwords

Here's the thing about passwords: They're terrible. Passwords are easy to hack, easy to lose and hard to use.
Worse still, passwords guard some of our most valuable digital assets. "There's a whole bunch of valuable information about you in the cloud," said Alex Simons, Microsoft's corporate vice president of program management. "Hackers are looking for things they can monetize. All of [your] accounts represent value, and the minute there's value then all of a sudden there's an economy and there are hackers that want to go after that economy."
CNET visited the Microsoft Garage — a hackerspace designed to test new technologies located on the firm's Redmond, Washington campus — to learn how biometric security like facial recognition, iris scanners, and fingerprint readers might someday replace passwords.
Microsoft's biometric security initiatives contribute to the FIDO Alliance, a collaborative industry-wide group that is working on open-source password alternatives. Simons explained that the group relies on "really high-grade encryption" to match and authenticate users with devices.
Simons explained that biometrics along with open source standards help secure the chain of devices attached to a user's identity. "Once the login is secure, then all the steps you take to authorize someone to get to a service are also secure as well," he said.
