This great-sounding, waterproof Bluetooth speaker is 34% off

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but every once in a while we run across one that stands out from the crowd. Then Tribit XSound Go has a generic name and looks like a lot of other pill-shaped speakers, but this one distinguishes itself by being fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating and can be easily hung or connected via an included lanyard. It also has a generous 24-hour battery life and sounds good even at high volume. Ordinarily priced at $33, you can now get the Tribit XSound Go for $21.74 at Amazon. To get this deal, you need to click the coupon on the product page and enter promo code AMTF9EM2 at checkout. Those two discounts add up to a total of $11.26 off. Not bad for a good little speaker.

In our review of the Tribit XSound Go, CNET's David Carnoy took issue with Tribit's assertion that the XSound Go had "stunning bass." Even so, he did like the sound of the speaker overall (you're simply not going to get stunning base form a pocket-sized speaker… it's just not physically possible). Nonetheless, David thought it was definitely a good value for its original list price of $36, so at $22, I'd say that it's a bargain.

