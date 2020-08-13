This $60 Costco membership comes with $80 in savings

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET

Want to bulk up? Food and supplies, I mean, though let's not overlook the benefits of weightlifting. For a limited time, Groupon is offering a -- a price that includes $80 in shopping credit.

That credit takes two forms. First, after completing your membership sign-up (which requires opting into auto-renewal, though you don't have to continue beyond the first year), you'll receive a $40 Costco gift card that's good for anything, including gas. So now your membership cost is really $20.

You'll also get a coupon good for $40 off any Costco.com purchase of $250 or more -- something that might be a little more challenging to use. If it works out for you, great; you end up making $20 on this deal. If not, well, a year of Costco for $20 is nothing to sneeze at.

And there's a way to make this deal even better: Start at cash-back service TopCashback, which is currently offering . That means $6 back in your pocket -- not a fortune, but as with all cash-back options, it adds up.

This is, of course, for new Costco memberships only; you can't use this deal to extend an existing membership. But if you were a member prior to April 1, you can still take advantage.

Your thoughts?

