This $200 Fender Newport portable wireless speaker is on sale for $100

It's too bad it's too late to grab this for Father's Day, because it has "Dad" written all over it. The Fender Newport is a wireless speaker modeled in that classic Fender style, perfect for anyone looking for a slick alternative to the standard Bluetooth brick.

When it debuted late in 2017, the speaker sold for $200 -- and that's still the price pretty much everywhere. However, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Music123 via eBay has the Fender Newport portable Bluetooth speaker for $99.99. Shipping is free, but delivery will take two to four business days -- a bit too late for Father's Day, alas.

The front of the speaker says a lot -- it looks like a Fender amp! -- but it's on top where you really get the feels. You wouldn't think knobs and switches could be a big deal, but, well, see for yourself:

I haven't had the pleasure of trying one of these myself, but CNET did a hands-on preview of the Newport, so I'll turn you over to that. Here's a key takeaway:

The Fender Newport packs lots of sound for its size, thanks to its two woofers and one tweeter. The sound is bold and balanced. It's not too bass heavy, but you can turn that up if you like. The highs are clear with no cracking, even at full volume -- which, I might add, is loud enough to hear clearly two rooms away.

Fender promises around 12 hours of battery life, but unfortunately you have to use a proprietary charger and power brick; you can't just connect a standard Micro-USB charger or the like.

That said, I'm liking this deal a lot. So many Bluetooth speakers are so boring-looking. This one oozes cool.

