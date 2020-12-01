These tasty Cyber Monday meat deals are still available: ButcherBox, Omaha Steaks, Rastelli's

Porter Road

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

While many of us have been combing over lingering discounts on kitchen gadgets, cookware and tech, there have been a bevy of Cyber Monday meat delivery deals and online butcher sales, with many still available. It's all about those cyber savings this week, but it's not limited to discounts on gorgeous and Instant Pots. You're going to need something to cook in your fancy new cookware, after all. Thankfully the best meat delivery companies and online butchers are vying for your Cyber Monday bucks with big savings and sales on quality meat delivery for the holidays.

These major meat deals include sales on steaks, burgers, chicken, fish, bacon, sausages and a whole lot more. The timing is perfect too, since we're rolling into high season for hosting and gifting, all while trying to make fewer trips to the store for obvious safety reasons. A deeply discounted box of quality steaks, roasts, ground meats, chicken or sausage makes a perfect (and not-so-obvious) gift for a foodie on your list. They'll be doubly grateful not to have to fight crowds at the market for some premium cuts of beef, pork or fresh fish.

From old-guard meat purveyors such as and to newer players on the scene like and , check out the best Cyber Monday deals on meat and meat delivery.

Rastelli's The deal: When you make any purchase order over $150 Rastelli's will include a gift. A really great gift, in fact. Customers will be prompted to choose from six petite filet mignons ($69 value) or a 10 wild-caught tuna steaks (a $44 value) from now through Dec. 1. About Rastelli's: Rastelli's started out as a small butcher shop in New Jersey serving its local community, but it's always put a premium on the best meat possible and is driven by a love of good food. Today it ships beef, poultry and seafood across the US from farms that produce responsibly raised meats free of antibiotics, steroids and hormones. And it sources wild-caught and sustainably raised seafood like Faroe Islands salmon.

Mike Kemp/Getty Images The deal: This meat delivery is so popular it went on backorder for months earlier this year. ButcherBox is back in stock and it just brought back its popular free bacon for life promotion. When you sign up now, you'll receive a package of premium bacon in every single package for the life of your membership. About ButcherBox: A subscription service offering three main types of meat, with an emphasis on 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, pasture-raised beef, which is said to be healthier and more environmentally friendly. It also offers heritage-breed pork from pigs, free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. Quality and conscious meat is the big claim here.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow is throwing a 20% Cyber Monday discount on much of its selection of fresh chicken, fish, beef and sausages. Sort through the deals to build your holiday meat dream delivery and check back often as new deals are added daily. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb. There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for anyone craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by the specific cut, type of meat or even by the farm.

Omaha Steaks The deal: For Cyber Monday you'll find select meat packages like the Butcher's Bundle (30 total items) marked down 50% to just $176 to stock the freezer. Also, when you spend $159 or more you'll get eight free Omaha Steaks burgers and free shipping. About Omaha Steaks: One of the OGs in meat delivery, Omaha Steaks has been in the business for as long as we can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though grain-fed is offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

D'artagnan The deal: This high-end online butcher is offering as much as 40% off many of its quality meats like smoked pancetta, game sausage sampler and duck rillette. If you want to snag a holiday showstopper for your holiday charcuterie board at a nice price, have a look through D'Artagnan's current Cyber Monday sale for some very tasty options. About D'Artagnan: D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.