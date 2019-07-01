The Witcher: Netflix reveals first shots of Henry Cavill as Geralt

Netflix

The Witcher is both a popular fantasy book series and a video game franchise that will soon be a TV show on Netflix. Before the series gets a big showing at San Diego Comic-Con, the company released the first shots of the characters including Superman himself, Henry Cavill.

Netflix tweeted images of the main characters of its upcoming The Witcher series Monday. It also released the first poster for the show.

Get your first look at Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Cholatra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) in #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/2l0R2vgBZt — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 1, 2019

In 2017, Netflix revealed it was developing an original series based on the novel with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, producer for Daredevil and The Defenders, as showrunner. Henry Cavill was brought in the following year to play the lead character, Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher follows the adventures Geralt, a genetically enhanced human trained to be a monster hunter, better known as a witcher. The Last Witch was the first book featuring the character written by Andrzej Sapkowski in 1993. Polish developer CD Projekt Red adapted the novel into a video game series of the same name in 2007.

The series will premiere later in 2019. Netflix will likely share the first trailer and release date during a panel for the show at the San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego on July 19.