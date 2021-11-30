The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo scoop up Apple Music Awards

Apple

Apple on Tuesday announced the winners in its third annual Music Awards, with The Weeknd taking home top honors with the Global Artist of the Year award. Olivia Rodrigo won the breakthrough artist award, along with the best album award for her debut record Sour and the best song award for Drivers License.

"I'm so grateful for this huge honor and want to thank Apple for all its support, not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists, where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported," The Weeknd said in a release.

The songwriter of the year award went to H.E.R.

"Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist H.E.R.'s work within the R&B genre grew even more expansive in 2021 with the release of her acclaimed 21-track album Back of My Mind, which captures the artist at her most brilliant, confident, and freewheeling," Apple said in a statement.

This year, Apple added a new category of awards to recognize artists around the world who have "made the greatest impact culturally and on the charts in their respective countries and regions." The five Regional Artist of the Year awards went to Wizkid (Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), RIN (Germany), OFFICIAL HIGE DANDISM (Japan) and Scriptonite (Russia).

You can stream the Apple Music Awards celebration on Apple Music and the Apple TV app on Dec. 7.

Apple also announced its Podcasts Best of 2021, with A Slight Change of Plans with Maya Shankar taking the best show award and Anything for Selena with Maria Garcia taking the newcomer of the year award.

"These deeply personal yet universally relatable shows grapple with profound change, perceptions of identity and self-worth, and the meaning of belonging, with thought-provoking discussions that reflect the human experience," Apple said in its release.