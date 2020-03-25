CNET también está disponible en español.

The Weather Channel and IBM launch map that shows coronavirus cases in your county

The Weather Channel and IBM are partnering on coronavirus data.

IBM and the Weather Channel are partnering. 

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

IBM and The Weather Channel are partnering to offer data on the spread of the coronavirus, IBM said Wednesday. 

Through The Weather Channel's mobile app, weather.com, as well as an online dashboard, you'll be able to get information like an incidents maps with details on cases down to the county level and a trend graph by state. There are also plans to add locations of testing centers, health care clinics and other public health information. 

The dashboard is powered byIBM Watson and built on IBM Cognos Analytics, the statement said. 