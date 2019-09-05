Another round of fall television is nearly upon us, and viewers are taking to Google to find out when their favorite shows are coming back.
In a blog post Thursday, Google revealed the most-searched returning TV shows, with Saturday Night Live, The Walking Dead and Grey's Anatomy taking the top three spots across genres.
As for scripted comedies, three animated shows -- The Simpsons, Family Guy and South Park -- brought in the most searches. On the drama end, The Walking Dead, Grey's Anatomy and Riverdale came out on top.
Google also published a map showing most-searched shows by state. While much of the Southeast and portions of the Midwest are mainly concerned with The Walking Dead, there's a Grey's Anatomy stronghold running through Dakotas, Kansas, Texas and Louisiana.
Meanwhile in Hawaii, the most searched for show is, well, Hawaii Five-0.
(Editors' note: Hawaii Five-0 airs on CBS, which also owns CNET.)
Discuss: The Walking Dead, SNL: Which fall TV return is your state most excited for?
