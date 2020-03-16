CNET también está disponible en español.

The Ultimate Ears Blast portable speaker with charging dock is a steal at $43

Originally $230 without the dock, it features Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and built-in Amazon Alexa.

The UE Blast speaker recharges while resting on the Power Up dock. (The slightly larger MegaBlast is shown here.)

I first spotted this yesterday, and honestly I'm surprised it's still in stock -- which is to say it probably won't be for much longer. But right now, and while supplies last, Verizon is offering the Ultimate Ears Blast portable speaker and Power Up charging base for $42.99. That's $157 below what Verizon usually charges. The Blast itself originally sold for $230. The dock was a $40 add-on.

This isn't your typical Bluetooth speaker. For one thing, it can also connect via Wi-Fi. For another, it offers hands-free voice control courtesy of Amazon Alexa.

And how great is the charging dock? It definitely beats having to futz with a power cord and USB port, which is still how most speakers roll.

I haven't tried this myself (though there's one in my shopping cart right now, because I simply can't resist a $230 speaker with free $40 accessory for $43), so I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's UE Blast review. Interestingly, his big complaints were with the high price (solved) and USB charging port (solved).

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best Bluetooth wireless speakers of 2020

