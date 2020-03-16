Ultimate Ears

I first spotted this yesterday, and honestly I'm surprised it's still in stock -- which is to say it probably won't be for much longer. But right now, and while supplies last, Verizon is offering the . That's $157 below what Verizon usually charges. The Blast itself originally sold for $230. The dock was a $40 add-on.

This isn't your typical Bluetooth speaker. For one thing, it can also connect via Wi-Fi. For another, it offers hands-free voice control courtesy of Amazon Alexa.

And how great is the charging dock? It definitely beats having to futz with a power cord and USB port, which is still how most speakers roll.

I haven't tried this myself (though there's one in my shopping cart right now, because I simply can't resist a $230 speaker with free $40 accessory for $43), so I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's UE Blast review. Interestingly, his big complaints were with the high price (solved) and USB charging port (solved).

Your thoughts?

